Senior Congress leader resigns from Congress

Bangalore: Veteran Congress leader CM Ibrahim resigned from Congress on Saturday. The former Union minister tendered his resignation to the party’s interim president Sonia Gandhi

‘I tender my resignation from Primary Membership of the party with immediate effect. From the past 12 years in my several letters addressed to you. I had placed before you several grievances of the party and you have indeed replied that you will take the necessary remedial measures. But so far, I don’t see any changes’, said CM Ibrahim in the resignation letter.

He had held the portfolios of Civil Aviation and Tourism and Information and Broadcasting in the Deve Gowda and Gujral government in 1996 and 1997. He is currently a member of the Karnataka Legislative Council. As per reports, he is likely to join Janata Dal (Secular).