‘They smell and rot’: Russian soldiers’ bodies piled up at morgue in Belarus

BBC Russia reports that Russian soldiers’ bodies have piled up at a morgue in the Belarusian city of Mozyr. As Belarusian and Ukrainian independent media previously reported, hospitals in southern Belarus were bursting at the seams with bodies of Russian soldiers who had been killed after Russia invaded Ukraine.

According to a BBC report cited by the NEXTA media organization, the bodies at the morgue in Mozyr are not kept in a refrigerator but are merely kept in ordinary 5×5 feet rooms. ‘They rot, they stink – then the bodies are taken away somewhere. The soldiers themselves do this. Everything is guarded. Only the head of the department has access,’ the report said.

The BBC source said, ‘No one knows how many dead bodies there are, but everyone is horrified by what is happening. Doctors speculate that there is a mobile crematorium or that they just bury them somewhere’. Russia’s neighbor Belarus has openly declared that it supports Moscow.

The Russo-Ukrainian War

On February 24, Russia invaded Ukraine and launched airstrikes across the nation. The war has caused a refugee crisis and has resulted in the deaths of several hundred civilians. Ukrainian officials claim that more than 12,000 Russian troops have been killed in the conflict so far.