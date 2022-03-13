5 hardcore criminals arrested, AK-47 rifle recovered in Meghalaya

East Jaintia Hills: Five hardcore criminals were nabbed and one AK-47 rifle, AK series ammunition, machetes and several other incriminating materials were recovered from the gang by East Jaintia Hills district police of Meghalaya, in a special operation on Saturday.

‘A special operation on the intervening night of March 11-12 led to the arrest of five hardcore criminals and we have recovered one AK-47 rifle, AK series ammunition, machetes and several other incriminating materials’, a senior official from the Meghalaya police said.

The accused were arrested from Guwahati with the help of Guwahati police, the official said, adding that further investigation is underway.