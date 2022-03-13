Railway Passenger Reservation System to remain inactive on Sunday night

New Delhi: The Passenger Reservation System (PRS) services of Indian Railways in Delhi will be unavailable from 11.45 p.m. on March 13, 2022 until 03.15 a.m. on March 14, 2022.

The national transporter announced that this is due to some dynamic and static data compression. Indian Railway announced that customers will not be able to access services such as ticket reservations, booking cancellations, charting, internet booking, and PRS query on telephone number 139 as well as Exceptional Data Report status.