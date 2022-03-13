Actor Ranveer Singh gets ‘Number 1’ jersey from football icon Ledley King

Bollywood sensation Ranveer Singh is presently in the United Kingdom, where he was invited to watch Premier League football. The actor also met English football legend, Ledley King, who gave him a personalised ‘Number 1’ jersey.

On Saturday, Ranveer took to his social media handle to share the picture of the jersey, while clearly expressing ecstatic about the occasion. Ledley, a highly ranked centre defender who spent his whole career with Tottenham Hotspur, presented the actor with this customised Tottenham jersey.

Ranveer, a die-hard Arsenal fan, was overjoyed to be visiting the Tottenham stadium. He said, ‘What`s a Gooner doing at Tottenham Hotspur stadium? Sizing up the enemy? I had a superb time touring the awe-inspiring, state-of-the-art Tottenham Hotspur stadium and hanging out with Spurs legend Ledley King. The banter was on another level’.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer is set to appear in YRF’s ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’, an adaptation of the classic ‘Anniyan’, and Rohit Shetty’s ‘Cirkus’.