Attacked for ‘revealing’ looks; Samantha reacts…

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu made a stunning appearance at the Critics Choice Awards, in Mumbai, and shared pictures of the same on her social media handles. She wore an emerald green and black floor-length gown with a plunging neckline. She kept her makeup game on point and completed her look with black pointed heels.

However, she was cyber-attacked for her bold, revealing looks, few Telugu tabloids went further to relate her dressing sense with her divorce. Following this, the actress wrote a long note in her Instagram story on Saturday, talking about how women are easily judged for the clothes they wear.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

‘As a woman, I bear firsthand knowledge of what it means to be judged. We judge women based on what they wear, their race, education, social standing, appearance, skin tone, and the list goes on and on’, Samantha wrote. ‘Making snap judgments about a person simply based on the clothes they wear is quite literally the easiest thing one can do. Now that we’re in the year 2022, can we finally stop judging a woman based on the hemlines & necklines she adorns and focus instead on bettering ourselves?’, she questioned.

‘Turning that judgment inward and training it on one’s own is evolution! Projecting our deals on someone else never did anyone any good… lets gently rewrite the way we measure and understand a person’, Samatha wrote.

Also read: RCB appoints Faf du Plessis as new caption; Virat Kohli reacts… | Watch video

Meanwhile on the work front, Samantha has several films in her kitty that are scheduled to release this year, namely Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Shaakuntalam and Yashoda.