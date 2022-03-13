Gulf country reduce fees for issuing and renewing licenses for expats

Muscat: Oman has reduced the fees for issuing and renewing licenses for expats. The visa fees payable by expats has been reduced by 85%. His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik has announced the royal decree for this. The new fees structure will come into force from June 1, 2022.

As per the new rules, the fees for issuing and renewing licenses for the recruitment of expats has been reduced to OMR 301 from OMR 2001 for two years for first class companies. The fees is OMR 251 for second class companies. At present this is OMR 601 to 1001. The fess for third class companies is OMR 201. At present this is OMR 301-361.