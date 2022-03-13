RCB appoints Faf du Plessis as new caption; Virat Kohli reacts… | Watch video

Bengaluru: Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has announced Faf du Plessis as the new captain for the team on Saturday, ahead of 2022 season. Shortly after RCB announced du Plessis as their new captain, the Bengaluru-based franchise posted a video featuring former captain Virat Kohli, in which Kohli welcomed the appointment.

In the video, Kohli shared his thoughts on the appointment of du Plessis as the new RCB captain. ‘As you know that we are going to start our soon pretty soon, something I am very excited for; as I said, renewed energy — really looking forward to this season. First and foremost, the most important news is that Faf is going to be the captain of RCB and I couldn’t be happier to pass on the baton to a good friend, someone I have known well over the years’, Kohli said.

‘We have been in touch for many years now and he is one of the few guys that I have gotten to known a little bit more apart from cricket and we get along very well. So, absolutely excited for him to lead RCB, to lead this amazing franchise and to play under him. The partnership with Faf is going to be an exciting one for the RCB fans, along with Maxi (Glenn Maxwell) as well and the core group that we retained and also the squad that we put together this year, which I think is pretty amazing’, Kohli added.

The former Indian skipper further said- ‘The team looks balanced, pretty strong and I can’t wait to get started and to catch up with Faf and the rest of the boys as well and really, really looking forward to this season. I am very, very excited and as I said, renewed energy and it’s going to be an amazing season to be a part of’.