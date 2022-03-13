Terrorist neutralised in encounter in Kashmir’s Kupwara

Kupwara: A terrorist was neutralised in an encounter that broke out in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday evening. Chinar corps informed that a joint operation was launched after midnight in Kupwara wherein war like storage materials were recovered from the site.

‘Op Niochama, #Kupwara. Jt op was launched after midnight on 12 Mar 22. Area was cordoned and contact established. Firefight ensued and one terrorist eliminated. War like stores recovered. Jt op over’, the Chinar corps unit of the Indian Army informed through their twitter handle.