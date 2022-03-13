UAE based air carriers extend flight suspensions to these countries till May 8

Dubai: some air carriers based in the UAE have extended their suspension of flights to Russia, Ukraine and Belarus till May 8. The flight suspension was imposed due to Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Dubai based Emirates Airlines and and Flydubai have announced that the flights were suspended due to the closure of airspaces by Russia. The air carriers announced that passengers booked to fly to these cities as their final destinations will not be allowed to board at their point of origin .

Flydubai has suspended flights to the following destinations until May 8, 2022:

– Kyiv (KBP)

– Odessa (ODS)

– Krasnodar (KRR)

– Rostov (ROV)

– Minsk (MSQ)

S7 has suspended flights to the following destinations until further notice:

Rostov

– Krasnodar

– Anapa

– Gelendzhik

– Elista

– Stavropol

– Belgorod

– Bryansk

– Orel

– Kursk

– Voronezh

– Simferopol