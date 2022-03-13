Ukraine bans export of fertilisers amid conflict with Russia

Ukraine, a key worldwide producer of agricultural goods, has restricted fertiliser exports, the agriculture ministry announced on Saturday amid the Russian invasion. It has already banned exports of several agricultural commodities and introduced permits for its main export items – wheat, corn and sunflower oil.

‘The cabinet of ministers is introducing a zero quota for the export of mineral fertilisers that is a de facto ban on the export of fertilisers from Ukraine’, the ministry said in a statement. It added that the prohibition would assist to maintain domestic market equilibrium and would apply to nitrogen, phosphorous, potassium and complex fertilisers.

In Ukraine, spring fieldwork often begins in late February or early March. Farmers said that they will begin planting in safe locations as soon as they can.

Despite the Russian invasion, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky stressed on Friday that the nation must cultivate as many crops as possible this spring.

Ukraine, the world’s leading supplier of sunflower oil, predicted before the invasion that it would export more than 60 million tonnes of grain in the 2021/22 July-June season, including 33 million tonnes of corn and 23 million tonnes of wheat. Ukraine had shipped 43 million tonnes of different grains in the 2021/22 season as of February 23, the day before the invasion, according to the agricultural ministry.