Barak Obama tests positive for Covid-19

Washington: Former US President Barack Obama has tested positive for a mild case of Covid-19, he informed through his Twitter handle on Sunday. ‘I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise’, Obama said in the tweet, adding that his wife Michelle Obama has so far tested negative.

‘Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted’, the former US President wrote, and reiterated his support for the vaccination, noting that his own positive test was ‘a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down’.

I just tested positive for COVID. I've had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative. It's a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven't already, even as cases go down. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 13, 2022

Obama, plus fellow former presidents Jimmy Carter, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, along with the former first ladies, appeared together in a one-minute video released last March, endorsing the US vaccination campaign and sharing what they missed about pre-pandemic life. ‘This vaccine means hope. It will protect you and those you love from this dangerous and deadly disease’, Obama said in the video.

US daily case counts have fallen off sharply, according to the (CDC), with an average of around 35,000 cases per day in mid-March compared to a peak of an average of 810,000 cases per day in mid-January. Despite a vocal anti-vaccination constituency in the country, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) say more than 80% of all people ages five and older in the United States have had at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose.