BenQ launches new 4K projector in India: Know the specifications and price

Mumbai: Taiwanese electronics manufacturer, BenQ launched its new 4K projector, ‘BenQ X3000i’ in India. It is priced at Rs 4,00,000 and is available at all leading retailers in the country. BenQ offers a warranty of two years on the projector and two years warranty on the light source.

The new projector comes with native 4K picture quality at 60Hz refresh rate and 16ms response time. It features a ‘4LED’ light source that offers 3,000 ANSI lumens brightness and 25% higher brightness and colour compared to a regular RGBRGB projector.

It has inbuilt 10W Benq treVolo speakers, with Bongiovi Digital Power Station (DPS) algorithm for real-time sound optimisation. It has three gaming modes and also features inbuilt support for Android TV.