Blaupunkt launches two Android TVs in India: Know the specifications and price

Mumbai: Germany based for consumer electronics manufacturer, Blaupunkt has launched two new Android televisions in India. The new TVs are available on Flipkart . The company is offering discount of 70% for the new TVs.

Blaupunkt 40-inch HD ready is priced at Rs 15,999 and Blaupunkt 43-inch FHD TV is priced at Rs 19,999. Both the TVs comes with 1 GB of RAM, 8 GB of storage, 3 HDMI ports, and 2 USB ports. These TV models come with HDR10 for sharp visual details and vivid colours. The smart TVs also support streaming applications like Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Netflix, etc.

Other features offered in the devices are Apple AirPay, Google Voice Assistant support, Bluetooth support, dual-band WiFi, etc.