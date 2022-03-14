Centre allows Sikh passengers to wear Kirpan on Indian flights

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security has changed a prior order after the Union government decided to prohibit Sikh personnel wearing kirpan (Sikh religious symbol) from performing responsibilities at airports across the country. The Ministry of Civil Aviation is responsible for the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security.

BJP politician Manjinder Singh Sirsa tweeted a photo of the changed directive this morning, expressing appreciation to PM Modi and Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. Airport Sikh personnel and passengers can now carry kirpans in Indian airports.

Recent order of @MoCA_GoI restricting Sikh Employees from carrying kirpan at airport during duty has bn changed. The corrigendum removed objectionable restriction. Employees (& passengers) can carry Kripan at Indian airports

Thanking @PMOIndia & @JM_Scindia Ji for swift action pic.twitter.com/DZ1yraUzqM — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) March 14, 2022

Also Read: Covid vaccine for 12-14 age group, booster dose for everyone above 60 from March 16

The modified order issued on March 12 read: ‘Kirpan may be carried by a Sikh passenger, on his person, provided the length of its blade does not exceed 15.24 cms (6 inches); and the total length of a Kirpan does not exceed 22.86 cms (9 inches). It is allowed while travelling by air on Indian aircraft within India (domestic routes of fully domestic flights only)’.

The order overturned the previously established policy that ‘no stakeholder or its employee at the airport (including Sikh) and working in any terminal, domestic or international, shall be allowed to carry Kirpan on person’.