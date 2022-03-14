India’s trade deficit increases to $20.88 billion

New Delhi: New Delhi: As per a data released by the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the exports from the country surged 25.1% to $34.57 billion in February. The imports also climbed by 36% to $55.45 billion in the last month.

The country’s trade deficit widened to $20.88 billion in the month of February. Trade deficit is the difference between imports and exports of the country. It was at $13.12 during February 2021.

As per the data, the merchandise exports surged by 46.09%. It was at $374.81 billion during April-February 2021-22. The merchandise exports was at $256.55 billion during the period April-February 2020-21. Imports during the 11-month period rose 59.33% to $550.56 billion. Trade deficit during this period widened to $175.75 billion as against $88.99 billion during April-February 2020-21.

Gold imports in February slipped by 9.65% to $4.8 billion. Imports of electronic goods rose about 29.53% to $6.27 billion. Exports of engineering goods, petroleum and chemicals in February increased by 32%, 88.14% and 25.38% to $9.32 billion, $4.64 billion and $2.4 billion, respectively.