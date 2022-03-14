‘One of the scariest moments of my life, I suffered a blood clot in my brain’: Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber, model and wife of singer Justin Bieber got admitted to the hospital for a medical emergency earlier this week after experiencing ‘stroke-like symptoms’. The 25-year-old Hailey took to her Instagram handle on Saturday to inform her fans and followers that she had been discharged from the hospital and doctors in Palm Springs, California discovered that she had a blood clot in her brain.

‘On Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke-like symptoms and was taken to the hospital’, Hailey wrote on her Instagram Story, adding, ‘They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours’.

The model described the incident as ‘one of the scariest moments I’ve ever been through’ and said that she is at home now and doing well. She also expressed her gratitude to all the doctors and nurses who took care of her.

Also Read: Stephen Hawking Death Anniversary: Here are five ground-breaking theories by the British scientist

Hailey’s news comes days after Justin tested positive for the Covid-19 and had since recovered from the disease.