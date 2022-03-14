Renault launches 2022 Kwid in India: Know the features and price

Mumbai: French automobile makers, Renault launched 2022 Kwid in the Indian market. The new car is offered in Metal, Mustard and Ice cool White with Black roof in Dual Tone. The new car is available in three-cylinder petrol engines – a 54hp, 72Nm 0.8-litre and a 68hp, 91Nm 1.0-litre. The 800cc Kwid comes with a 5-speed manual only, while the 1.0-litre variant also gets an optional 5-speed AMT gearbox.

The Kwid comes with features like an 8.0-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, voice commands, LED DRLs, electrically folding ORVMs and reverse parking camera . Safety features include dual front airbags, ABS and EBD, seat belt reminder and reverse parking sensors. It is priced at Rs 4.49 Lakhs (Ex-showroom).