Actress Amrita Rao shares pics of secret wedding for first time after 8 years

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol finally revealed the facts of their ‘secret Vivah’ that took place in 2014, after leaving their fans on a cliffhanger in the previous episode of ‘Couple Of Things’, where they divulged details of their love life.

After an eight-year wait, the couple has finally made their wedding photos public. They had an intimate wedding in the presence of close friends and family.

The actress previously stated that she and her partner opted to keep their wedding a secret because she did not want the revelation to jeopardise her profession.

The couple delivered a baby boy named Veer in November 2020.

On the work front, Amrita is most recognised for her roles in films such as Ishq Vishk, Main Hoon Na, and Vivah.

She was last seen in the political drama Thackeray, which was released in 2019. On the other hand, Anmol is a well-known radio personality.