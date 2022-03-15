Covid cases surge in France , hospitalisation rate increased

On Monday, French health officials recorded 18,853 new COVID-19 infections, a tenth consecutive week-on-week increase on the day France removed most of the limitations imposed to contain the pandemic.

The seven-day moving average of new cases, which accounts for reporting inconsistencies, rose to 65,882, the highest level since February 24.

The number of persons hospitalised for COVID-19 increased by 8, to 20,925, remaining 37% lower than the pandemic peak of 33,497 in November 2020. However, it has risen for the second day in a row, a first since early February. And the week-on-week reduction has been slowing for the past nine days.

A shift in the trend of infections is typically seen in hospitalisation numbers two weeks later.

The COVID-19 death toll jumped by 185 in 24 hours, the highest rise in ten days, to 140,294 people.