PM Modi heaps praises on Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘The Kashmir Files’; #BoycottKapilSharmaShow hits top trending on Twitter

‘The Kashmir Files’, helmed by filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has grabbed critical appreciation, despite being screened on limited screens across the country. Cinephiles and celebrities have heaped praises on the movie, and the recent addition to the list is none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The producer of the movie- Abhishek Agarwal, shared a couple of photos from ‘The Kashmir Files’ team’s recent meet with PM Narendra Modi, and expressed his joy. Agarwal also revealed how PM Modi’s ‘appreciation and noble words’ about the project left them speechless. ‘We’ve never been prouder to produce a film’, he added in the tweet, which was retweeted by director Agnihotri.

I am so glad for you @AbhishekOfficl you have shown the courage to produce the most challenging truth of Bharat. #TheKashmirFiles screenings in USA proved the changing mood of the world in the leadership of @narendramodi https://t.co/uraoaYR9L9 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 12, 2022

On the other hand, after Vivek Agnihotri highlighted that the makers of The Kapil Sharma Show had refused to invite the team of ‘The Kashmir Files’ due to lack of ‘big commercial star’, Twitter had seen the hashtag #BoycottKapilSharmaShow trending on the microblogging platform once again. While Agnihotri’s tweet left netizens furious, the hashtag ‘Boycott Kapil Sharma’ started trending on Twitter instantly as netizens came out in support of the filmmaker.

They refused to call us on their show because we don’t have big commercial star. #FACT https://t.co/sQvOd3olSW — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 4, 2022

Meanwhile the comedian-turned-actor Kapil Sharma denied all the allegations made by the ace filmmaker and urged everyone to not believe in ‘one-sided’ stories. ‘Just a suggestion as a experienced social media user:- never believe in one sided story in today’s social media world’, Sharma tweeted.

?? ?? ???? ?? rathore ???? ? ???? ???? ????? ??? ????, ????? ????????? ?? ??? ?? ???? ???? explanation ???? ?? ???? ??????. Just a suggestion as a experienced social media user:- never believe in one sided story in today’s social media world ? dhanyawaad ? https://t.co/pJxmf0JlN5 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) March 10, 2022

Agnihotri’s ‘The Kashmir Files’ starring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi, and others in pivotal roles, is based on the true story of brutal sufferings endured by Kashmiri Pandits during Kashmir insurgency in 1990s. The film is produced by Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Agnihotri under the Zee Studios, IAmBuddha and Abhishek Agarwal Arts banners.