Russian forces attack TV Tower in Ukraine; 9 killed, 9 injured

Kyiv: Nine people were killed and another nine were injuried after the Russian troops hit a television tower outside the western Ukrainian city of Rivne, on Monday.

‘Nine dead, nine wounded’, Vitaliy Koval, the head of the regional administration, said on messaging app Telegram, adding that work was under way to free survivors trapped under the rubble in the village of Antopil. Koval said at a briefing that two rockets hit the building early on Monday morning, Interfax-Ukraine news agency said in a report. He further posted pictures of firefighters using cranes to lift sections of shattered concrete and brick walls and carrying a stretcher.

Also read: World Bank sanctions additional aid of $200 million for Ukraine

Rivne is located around 200 kilometres northeast of Lviv, a city near the border of Poland, which has now became the exit point for many Ukrainians fleeing the country.