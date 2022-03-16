Fourth vaccine dosage only required for specific people: Moderna president

Moderna president Stephen Hoge told the media on Monday that a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will likely be required only for the elderly and immunocompromised, but not for the general public.

His statements contrast with those of Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, who indicated on Sunday that fourth doses will be required to keep hospitalizations and mild infections under control.

“We want to strongly advocate and urge [a fourth injection] for individuals who are immune-compromised, those who are older adults, over the age of 50 or at least 65, much like we do with flu vaccines,” Hoge added.

For some immunocompromised persons, fourth dosages have previously been approved.

Hoge, on the other hand, stopped short of advocating fourth vaccine shots for the general public, saying he doesn’t foresee ‘any type of recommendations that would be across the board for everyone.’

‘Whether or not public health continues to advocate it for everyone is a more challenging question, because not everyone wants the first couple,’ he added.