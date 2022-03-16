Bailable warrant against Shilpa Shetty’s mother over 21 lakh loan case

A Mumbai court issued a bailable warrant against Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty’s mother on Tuesday, in a case involving the alleged non-repayment of a debt of Rs 21 lakh.

Shilpa, her mother Sunanda, and sister Shamita were summoned by Metropolitan Magistrate R R Khan (Andheri court) earlier this week in a cheating case brought by a businessman over a debt payback. The summons was contested at the sessions court by the family. The magistrate’s ruling against Shilpa and Shamita was delayed by sessions judge A Z Khan on Monday, but their mother received no respite.

The court had stated that the late Surendra Shetty (Shilpa’s father) and Sunanda appeared to be partners in his company, but no paperwork had been provided to indicate that their daughters were also partners and had any concern with the loan.

According to counsel Zain Shroff of Y & A Legal, who is representing complainant Parhad Amra, the magistrate refused to grant Sunanda Shetty an exemption from appearance on Tuesday since she did not remain present, and issued a bailable warrant against her.

Amra said that Surendra Shetty allegedly borrowed money from him in 2015, which was scheduled to be reimbursed by January 2017 but was never repaid.