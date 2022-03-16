Covid vaccination for 12-14 years aged children to commence today

New Delhi: India will commence the Covid-19 vaccination for children in the age group of 12-14 years, from Wednesday. The Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had earlier stated that only the Corbevax vaccine would be used for the beneficiaries in the age group of 12 to 14 years.

Corbevax has been included as the third vaccine against COVID-19 and will be available at all centres where free vaccination is available.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 last year with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2 last year. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. The country launched vaccination for all aged more than 45 years from April 1, 2021.

After this, the government decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1 last year. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from January 3 for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years. India began administering precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccine to healthcare workers, frontline workers, including personnel deployed for election duty and those aged 60 and above with co-morbidities, from January 10 this year amid a spike in coronavirus infections fuelled by Omicron variant of the virus in the country.