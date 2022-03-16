DNA test reveals the ‘world’s largest potato’ isn’t a potato at all

A couple from New Zealand, who thought they had found the ‘world’s largest potato’ have had their hopes mashed after a DNA test proved it is, in fact, a tuber.

The couple Colin Craig-Brown and his wife Donna excavated a massive ‘potato’ weighing above 7 kg. According to Colin, the potato was dug out in August and tasted just like one. So started the process of sending images and papers to the Guinness Book of World Records in order to get their names inscribed in world records over a potato.

Both of the aforementioned ambitions were not realised. Colin and Donna were unable to get their names in world records since the object is not a potato. ‘Dear Colin, Sadly the specimen is not a potato and is in fact the tuber of a type of gourd. For this reason, we do unfortunately have to disqualify the application’, said Guinness Book of World Records in an email.

Reports stated that Colin has kept the ‘potato’ in his fridge ever since, greeting it with a ‘Good day’ every morning.