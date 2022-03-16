Germany sets another record incidence of COVID-19

On Wednesday, Germany recorded a new seven-day high incidence of the coronavirus, even as the country moves to loosen restrictions.

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) recorded 262,593 new infections this week, up 22 percent from the previous week, bringing the total number of infections to nearly 17.7 million.

Infections have been on the rise again since the beginning of March, when regulations prohibiting unvaccinated people from entering many indoor public venues were relaxed.

On Wednesday, the seven-day infection rate reached a new high of 1,607 infections per 100,000 persons, up from 1,585 the day before.

Another 269 persons died, increasing the total number of people killed to 126,142.

Parliament is expected to pass a slimmed-down measure on Friday that will dramatically reduce restrictions across Germany. The current law is set to expire on Saturday.

Even while cases are increasing, the government claims that due to immunizations and the fact that the dominant Omicron form frequently has milder symptoms, there is no longer a significant risk of overburdening the health system.