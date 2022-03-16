Gulf country announces Ramadan working hours for banks

Riyadh: The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) has announced the working hours of banks during the holy month of Ramadan and Eid Al-Fitr and Eid Al-Adha holidays.

During the holy month of Ramadan, banks in the country will work from 10 am to 4 pm. Foreign exchange centers will work from 9.30 am to 5.30 pm.

Eid Al-Fitr holiday for banks will begin on April 28. Banks will resume work on Sunday, May 8. Eid Al-Adha holiday will on July 6. Work will resume July 13.

Bank offices and branches will remain open in Makkah and Madinah throughout the Hajj season, including weekends, to extend services to the pilgrims.