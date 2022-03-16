DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

Gulf country announces Ramadan working hours for banks

Mar 16, 2022, 06:47 pm IST

Riyadh: The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) has  announced the working hours of banks during the holy month of Ramadan and  Eid Al-Fitr and Eid Al-Adha holidays.

During the holy month of Ramadan, banks in the country will work from 10 am to 4 pm. Foreign exchange centers will work from 9.30 am to 5.30 pm.

Eid Al-Fitr holiday for banks  will  begin on April 28. Banks  will resume  work on Sunday, May 8. Eid Al-Adha holiday will on July 6. Work  will resume  July 13.

Bank offices and branches will remain open in Makkah and Madinah throughout the Hajj season, including weekends, to extend services to the pilgrims.

