Gulf country issues new entry rules

Riyadh: The General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) in Saudi Arabia announced new entry rules for passengers coming from some countries. As per the authority, passengers coming from countries facing a travel ban must stay 14-day in a third country for entering Saudi Arabia. Visit visa holders who do not visited the countries included in the travel ban list in the last 14 days will be allowed direct entry into Saudi Arabia. Several countries including Turkey and Lebanon are included in the list.

Authority also lifted the suspension of direct flights and arrival to the Kingdom from South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, Malawi, Mauritius, Zambia, Madagascar, Angola, Seychelles, United Republic of Comoros, Nigeria, Ethiopia and Afghanistan.

According to the new entry rules, passengers are no longer required to undergo mandatory institutional and home quarantine or provide a PCR or antigen-negative coronavirus test result upon their arrival. However, all arrivals to the Kingdom on visit visas must have an insurance that covers the costs of treatment from coronavirus infection.