Poland calls for armed NATO forces on ‘peacekeeping mission’ in Ukraine

Warsaw: Poland Government called for a NATO peace mission ‘protected by armed forces’ on Tuesday, to help Ukraine, which is fighting Russian invasion. ‘This cannot be an unarmed mission, it must seek to provide humanitarian and peaceful aid to Ukraine’, Vice Premier Jaroslaw Kaczynski was quoted as saying by the Polish news agency PAP during a visit to Kyiv.

Kaczynski, who is also the leader of the ruling conservative party in Poland and is considered the main strategist of government policy, along with the Polish, Czech and Slovenian Prime Ministers, met the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister Denys Shmygal. This was the first visit by foreign leaders to Kyiv since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began on February 24.

‘I think that we need a peacekeeping mission from NATO, or even possibly from a larger international structure, but a mission that will be able to defend itself and that will operate on Ukrainian territory, which will be in this country with the agreement of the president and the government of Ukraine and it will not be a defenceless mission’, Kaczynski said. He added that the country will strive for peace, to provide humanitarian aid, but at the same time it will be protected by appropriate armed forces.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki again called on the EU to ‘very quickly give Ukraine candidate status’ and added that they will try to organise defensive weapons. The three PMs, and Kaczynski, went to Kyiv to ‘confirm the unequivocal support of the entire European Union for the sovereignty and independence of Ukraine and to present a broad package of support for the Ukrainian state and society’, said a statement posted on the Polish government’s website.