‘Ready with open arms’: New Zealand to reopen borders for vaccinated travellers

Canberra: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Wednesday that the country will reopen its borders much earlier than expected. She added that Australians are allowed to travel there from April 12.

From 13 April, vaccinated tourists from Australia will be able to enter the country without isolating. Vaccinated travellers from other visa-waiver countries, including the US, UK, Germany, Canada, Japan, Singapore and others, will be allowed entry to the country from May 2.

Arden claims that the move will spur economic recovery over the remainder of the year. ‘We’re ready to welcome the world back,’ Ardern said, adding that New Zealand will be ready with open arms’.