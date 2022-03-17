2 Chinese men arrested for smuggling babies from Ukraine to Romania

Taipei: Two Chinese nationals were arrested on Monday for allegedly trying to smuggle two undocumented infants from Ukraine to Romania. The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported border guards at the Porubne Border Crossing Point in Chernivtsi Oblast on Monday that they had foiled an attempt by foreigners to take babies out of Ukraine.

According to the border guard, two Chinese citizens tried to walk across the border into Romania while carrying two infants. However, border officials found out that the foreigners did not have any identifying documents for the infants. After the probe, State Border Guard Service found out that both the Chinese men had arrived in the ‘territory’ shortly before this incident, without the children.