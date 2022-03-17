‘CHILDREN’ was written outside Mariupol theater during a Russian airstrike: Satellite images

According to satellite images, the word ‘CHILDREN’ was written largely in Russian on the pavement outside the theater in Mariupol, Ukraine, targeted in an alleged Russian attack on Wednesday. Many children were among the hundreds of civilian refugees sheltered in the theater in Mariupol, which has been without water, heat, and food for several days amid Russia’s escalating attack.

Currently, the number of deaths resulting from the attack is unknown, but a city official stated that more than 1,000 people had been hiding inside the building. Satellite images of the theater show the word ‘CHILDREN’ written in a large, white, Cyrillic font on two sides – an attempt to notify Russian forces of the presence of young civilians inside.

Ukrainian officials say the kind of weapons used to destroy the theatre is not known but could be an airdropped bomb. Neither Russia nor Ukrainian ground forces have claimed responsibility for the attack, although President Vladimir Putin suggested that this might be the case without any evidence. According to a message from the city council shared on Telegram, the theater suffered ‘severe damage’ as a result of the attack. CNN reports that officials in the city accused Russian troops of ‘irrationally’ destroying the theater.