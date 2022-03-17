Country to scrap Covid-19 tests for vaccinated travelers

Toronto: Canadian government has decided to lift the pre-arrival Covid-19 test for all vaccinated passengers coming to the country. The new entry rule will come into effect from April 1.

Also Read: Abu Dhabi issues updated rules to enter tourist sites, events

Last month, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos announced that travelers coming to Canada would be able to present a negative rapid-antigen test at the border as an alternative to a more costly molecular test. At present, all passengers coming to Canada must provide proof of a negative molecular test taken within 72 hours of departure on a flight or arrival at a land border.