Europe seeks breakthrough ideas on climate change policies in the midst of energy crisis

On Thursday, EU environmental ministers will be assessing progress in drafting a slew of new climate change rules, with countries split on whether rising energy prices will hasten or delay their green agenda

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Europe’s biggest gas supplier, the EU has set out on a quest to wean itself off Russian fossil fuels within a few years, by increasing gas imports from elsewhere and doubling down on its promises to reduce global warming emissions this decade.

Those proposals, according to Brussels, include a dozen regulations to reduce emissions from industry, transportation, and the energy sector, as well as help countries break free from Moscow’s influence.

On Thursday, EU ministers will try to work out differences on some of the more contentious ideas, which must be approved by a majority of EU countries and the European Parliament.

A planned new carbon market to impose costs on CO2 emissions from transportation and and heating fuels is on top of the list.

According to a document prepared by France, which is hosting EU ministerial meetings until June, countries still have ‘major differences of opinion’ on the policy.

If consensus cannot be reached, ministers will investigate methods to ‘increase the attractiveness of such a programme’ or replace it with other CO2-cutting measures, according to the text.

Although the new carbon market would not go into effect until 2026, the discussion over the proposal has heated up in recent months as governments implement emergency measures to help residents cope with rising fossil fuel prices.

Sweden announced this week that it would reduce its fuel tax for a limited time to assist reign in rising expenses, while France granted motorists a gasoline rebate.

Some EU governments and parliamentarians have long opposed the proposed carbon market, claiming that if fuel suppliers pass on CO2 prices to consumers, it will raise energy rates.