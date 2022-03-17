Samsung launches Galaxy Book2, Book2 Business, Book Go laptops in India: Here are the details

Mumbai: South Korean electronics brand, Samsung has launched its Galaxy Book2 series and Galaxy Book2 Business laptops in the Indian market. Pre-bookings of these will begin on March 18 on Samsung.com.

Galaxy Book 2 Series: Samsung has launched four four models of this laptop— 15.6-inch Galaxy Book 2 and 13.3-inch Galaxy Book 2 360, Galaxy Book 2 Pro and Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 available in both 15.6-inch and 13.3-inch sizes. It is powered by 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics. It runs on Windows 11. Connectivity options here include 1x Thunderbolt 4, 1x USB Type-C, 1x USB 3.2, 1x HDMI, 3.5pi headphone/mic, and microSD in addition to Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1.

The Galaxy Book 2 price in India starts at Rs 65,990 while the Galaxy Book 2 360 starts at Rs 99,990. The Galaxy Book 2 Pro has a starting price of Rs 1,08,990 while the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 is priced at Rs 1,15,990.

Galaxy Book Go: This laptop is powered by Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 Compute and is priced at Rs 38,990. The Galaxy Book Go laptop comes with a 14-inch display screen and a slim bezel.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business: it is priced at Rs 1,04,990. It is powered by 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with up to Intel Iris Xe graphics and runs on Windows 11 Pro. Connectivity options here include 1x Thunderbolt 4, 1x USB Type-C, 1x HDMI 2.0, RJ45, headphone / mic jack, micro-SD and Kensington Lock in addition to Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1.