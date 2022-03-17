The Global Village concept in Dubai announces its extension and dates

Dubai: The Global Village in Dubai has announced extension of dates. This season of the Global Village will end on May 7. The 26th season of the event was scheduled to end on April 10.

This year’s edition hosted 26 pavilions representing more than 80 cultures. These pavilions include Afghanistan, Africa, Americas, China, Egypt, Europe, India, Iran, Iraq, Pakistan, Palestine, Syria, Thailand, Turkey, Yemen, and the UAE.

The village is spread over more than 1.6 million square metres, where visitors can enjoy shopping, dining and entertainment experiences along with a wide range of events, shows and activities. It is located on Exit 37 on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (311) in Dubai, just east of Arabian Ranches. Entry ticket is priced at Dh15 online and Dh20 at the gate.