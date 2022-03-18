Emirates Airline issues advisory for passengers

Dubai: Emirates Airlines has issued an advisory for passengers. The national air carrier of Dubai informed that around 700,000 passengers are expected to depart from Dubai International Airport’s Emirates Terminal 3 in the next two weeks because of summer holidays in the country. It urged all passengers to arrive at the airport at least 3 hours prior to their flight departure. It informed that passengers who check in less than 60 minutes before departure will not be accepted for travel.

The air carrier said that passengers to some countries will be able to swiftly check-in without the need to present Covid-19 related medical documents and passenger locator forms. These countries include the UK, Portugal, Italy, Jordan, Mauritius, Maldives, Austria, Bahrain, Denmark, Hungary, Ireland, Norway, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Spain and Switzerland.

Travel restrictions remain in place for other destinations and travellers should check that they have their documents in order ahead of their flights on www.emirates.com/travelrequirements, to ensure a smooth process at check-in.