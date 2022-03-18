‘It’s been really scary’: Justin Bieber says about wife Hailey being hospitalised

Justin Bieber has spoken out about his wife Hailey Bieber’s health after she had a blood clot in her brain last week. According to reports, the topic arose after the power went out during Justin’s Justice World Tour concert in Denver, Colorado.

The 28-year-old singer said, ‘You know, it’s kind of crazy how life randomly throws you curveballs’. He shared that Hailey is recovering, ‘She’s OK, she’s good, she’s strong. But it’s been scary, you know? Like, it’s been really scary. But I know for a fact that God has her in the palm of his hands and that’s a good thing’.

Justin also conveyed his gratitude to the audience for attending his event. ‘But tonight, I just, you know, I’m really grateful to be here with you guys just celebrating life’, he continued, adding, ‘There’s a lot of horrible things happening in the Earth right now, and for us to be in this room altogether, you know, laughing, smiling, singing songs, I mean, I can’t think of a better place I`d rather be. So, thank you guys for joining me tonight’.

In an Instagram Story on March 12, Hailey revealed the news of her blood clot, recounting how she was having breakfast with Justin on March 10 when she started getting stroke-like symptoms and was taken to the hospital. Hailey informed her fans and followers that currently she is safe and sound at home.