Motorola launches ‘Moto Edge X30 Under-Screen Camera Edition’: Details inside

Mumbai: Motorola has launched Moto Edge X30 Under-Screen Camera Edition in the market. The phone comes with a selfie camera that virtually hides under the display when not in use. It is priced at at CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 41,900) for the sole 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The phone will be March 30.

The new smartphone is powered by octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and runs on on Android 12. It features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) POLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of up to 700 nits.

It has a triple rear camera setup. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a proximity sensor. The phone houses 5,000mAh battery that supports 68W TurboPower fast charging.