Redmi launches ‘Book Pro 15’ laptop: Know the specifications and price

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone makers, Redmi launched their new laptop named ‘Redmi book Pro 15’ in the market. The new laptop is priced at CNY 5,599 (roughly Rs. 67,000) and will be available from March 24 .

Redmi Book Pro 15 runs on Windows 11 and is powered by12th Gen Intel Core i5/ i7 processor with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU as well as a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor with Intel UHD Graphics. The laptop features a 15.6-inch IPS screen with a resolution of 3,200×2,000 pixels and 16:10 aspect ratio.

Also Read: Redmi launches 100-inch Redmi Max Ultra-HD LED TV

Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5.2 as well as 2.4GHz and 5GHz dual-band Wi-Fi 6. It houses HDMI 2.0 port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The laptop houses a 72Whr battery that will deliver up to 12 hours of usage on a single charge. The Redmi Book Pro 15 measures 350.1×242.3×14.9mm and weighs 1.8kg.