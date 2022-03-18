Russia-Ukraine War Updates: Theater bombing in Mariupol, Hundreds trapped

Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the president of Ukraine, said on Friday that rescue efforts are underway to save hundreds of people who may be trapped under the rubble of a theatre in Mariupol which had been destroyed by a Russian airstrike on Wednesday. Earlier, Ukrainian human rights ombudswoman Lyudmyla Denisova said at least 130 people had been rescued so far, but that more than 1000 or more had been there when the bomb exploded.

In response to world leaders’ calls for a probe into the Kremlin’s repeated attacks on civilian targets such as schools, hospitals, and residential areas, Russian forces launched missile strikes and shelled the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and the outskirts of the western city of Lviv on Friday.

At least three blasts were heard this morning in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, according to media reports, and the mayor said that Russian missiles struck an area near Lviv’s airport. One of the latest casualties was a US citizen – who had been staying in the country to be with his Ukrainian partner with multiple sclerosis- who was killed following persistent Russian shelling.