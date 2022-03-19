Moderate intensity earthquake hits Japan, no Tsunami warning issued

Tokyo: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 5.6 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Iwate in northeastern Japan on Friday 11.25 pm. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency , the epicenter of the earthquake was at a depth of 18 kilometres below the sea. There were no immediate reports of any causality, injury or damage to property. No Tsunami warning was issued.

Earlier on Wednesday, a strong earthquake of 7.4 magnitude jolted north-eastern Japan. 3 people were dead and 180 were injured in the earthquake. It caused widespread power outages, transport disruptions and factory suspensions.

Japan tops the list of the earthquake prone areas in the world. The island nation witnesses’ regular earthquakes as it is situated on the ‘Pacific Ring of fire’. As per studies, the country reports more than 1500 earthquakes a year. The island nation was devastated by 9.0 earthquake and tsunami in March 2011. It caused nuclear plant meltdowns in the country.