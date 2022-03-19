DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSElectronics and Gagdets

Samsung launches Galaxy Buds 2 and Galaxy Buds Live headphones

Mar 19, 2022, 04:51 pm IST

Mumbai: South Korean electronics brand, Samsung has launched Galaxy Buds 2 and Galaxy Buds Live headphones. The new headphones were offered in Onyx color and will be available only at the Samsung Online Store beginning next month.

Also Read: Indian Railways cancel 273 trains: Get details here 

The Samsung Galaxy Buds2  features a separate VPU that filters out external noises during calls, allowing only the speaker’s voice to be heard. They are priced at  €129 and €100, respectively. Users can connect and manage the earbuds with the Samsung Galaxy Wearable app.

Tags
shortlink
Mar 19, 2022, 04:51 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button