Samsung launches Galaxy Buds 2 and Galaxy Buds Live headphones

Mumbai: South Korean electronics brand, Samsung has launched Galaxy Buds 2 and Galaxy Buds Live headphones. The new headphones were offered in Onyx color and will be available only at the Samsung Online Store beginning next month.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 features a separate VPU that filters out external noises during calls, allowing only the speaker’s voice to be heard. They are priced at €129 and €100, respectively. Users can connect and manage the earbuds with the Samsung Galaxy Wearable app.