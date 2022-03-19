‘Social distancing with a twist’: Inside an Igloo restaurant in Japan

We have been affected by the pandemic in terms of how we live our lives. In the past two years, everything has changed – from how we work to how we unwind. Restaurants and eateries are taking every precaution to provide their customers with a worry-free dining experience. In Japan, however, there is one restaurant that has created a unique kind of experience to maintain social distance. The Nagano prefecture in Japan has a village of restaurants with igloo-shaped domes for diners. With an interesting and entertaining twist, this idyllic concept facilitates the concept of social distance in a post-pandemic era.

Kamakura Festival

The Yokote Kamakura Festival has a history of about 450 years. It is held every year on February 15 and 16, and features many igloo-like snow houses, called kamakura, which are built at various locations across the city of Yokote. pic.twitter.com/GuMIC7qxAg — Fragments of Japan (@fragmentsofjap1) February 2, 2022

During the winter season in Japan, Iiyama is dotted with 20 odd Igloo huts. The huts are used as private dining areas by visitors who come here to enjoy winter sports after a two-hour train ride from Tokyo. The special item on the menu is Noroshi Nabe, a local recipe that dates back several hundred years. Miso and vegetables are added to a hot pot with mushrooms and pork meat dipped into them.

In mid-Feb, you'll see an amazing cityscape full of igloo-like snow houses called #kamakura & their miniatures glowing warmly upon the snow in Yokote City of Akita Prefecture. The city is celebrating its 450 years of tradition w/ its annual snow festival: https://t.co/qwGFdECU1D pic.twitter.com/xUpDGb40za — japan (@japan) February 16, 2019

Lunch at the Igloo restaurant costs USD 32 or approximately Rs. 2,400 per person, while dinner costs about Rs. 2,730. This restaurant only appears in the winter season, starting in February, and is later replaced by rice fields. The maximum number of people per igloo must be four for reasons of health and safety.