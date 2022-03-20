10 people drowned after Holi celebrations in Odisha; 2 missing

Bhubaneswar: At least 10 people were reported drowned in different districts of Odisha, following the celebrations of Holi.

According to a report from Jajpur district, four bodies were fished out from the Kharasrota river since Friday. Two others were still missing and search operation is underway by personnel of the fire brigade and ODRAF, said A K Jena, Inspector-in-Charge of Jajpur police station. All of them were swept away in the strong current of the river after they took part in Holi festivities, Jena explained.

Six people also drowned while taking bath in rivers in Keonjhar and Sambalpur districts, police officials said.