14 civilians, including 7 children in refugee camp killed in terror attack

Kinshasa: 14 civilians including 7 children were killed in a terror attack at a displaced people’s camp in northeast Democratic Republic of Congo. According to the Red Cross, 5 women aged between 25 and 32 were also among the victims.

A local militia group named CODECO is behind the attack. CODECO, a political-religious sect that claims to represent the interests of the Lendu ethnic group is accused for several ethnic massacres in the area.

Meanwhile, 4 women were killed in an attack by ADF rebels in the neighbouring region of Beni. ADF, affiliated to the Islamic State group have been accused of killing thousands of civilians in Democratic Republic of Congo.