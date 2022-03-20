All England Badminton Championships 2022: India’s Gayatri Gopichand-Treesa Jolly bow out at semi-finals

Birmingham: In badminton, India’s doubles pair of India’s Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly bowed out of the All England Badminton Championships. They lost to the Chinese pair of Shu Xian Zhang and Yu Zheng in the women’s doubles semi-finals by ‘17-21, 16-21’. Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly are the first Indian pair to enter the semifinals at All England.

Also Read; Temporary Aussie visas are to be given to Ukrainians

Meanwhile, India’s World Championships bronze medalist Lakshya Sen entered the men’s singles finals by defeating sixth seed Malaysian Zii Jia Lee by ‘ 21-13, 12-21, 21-19’. Lakshya Sen will now face world number one Viktor Axelsen in the finals. Sen is the fourth Indian men’s singles player after Prakash Nath, Prakash Padukone and Pullela Gopichand to reach the finals of All England Badminton Championships. While Padukone (1980) and Gopichand (2001) are the only two Indians to have won the prestigious event, Nath (1947) and women’s singles player Saina Nehwal (2015) had lost in the final.