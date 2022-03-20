All England Open Badminton Championship: India’s Lakshya Sen settles for silver

Birmingham: In badminton, India’s World Championships bronze medalist Lakshya Sen won silver medal in the men’s singles finals of All England Open Badminton Championship in Birmingham. He lost to world number one Viktor Axelsen by ‘ 21-10, 21-15’ in 53 minutes. Lakshya Sen entered the men’s singles finals by defeating sixth seed Zii Jia Lee og Malaysia by ‘ 21-13, 12-21, 21-19’.

Sen is the fourth Indian men’s singles player after Prakash Nath, Prakash Padukone and Pullela Gopichand to reach the finals of All England Badminton Championships. Only Padukone (1980) and Gopichand (2001) are the only two Indians to have won the prestigious event. Nath (1947) and women’s singles player Saina Nehwal (2015) had lost in the final.

Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi became the women’s champion after defeating AN Seyoung.