Derogatory remarks against Goddess Maa Kamakhya: Assam man arrested

Guwahati: A man has been arrested over alleged derogatory remarks against Goddess Maa Kamakhya, the police said on Saturday.

‘A team of West Guwahati Police District from Jalukbari police station with assistance from Golaghat district police arrested a person named Bitupan Gogoi of Golaghat for his derogatory remarks on Maa Kamakhya’, the city police informed in its official statement.

‘A legal action has been initiated and a case under sections 253(a)/295(a)/505(1)(C)(2) of IPC has been registered’, the statement added. Further probe into the matter is underway.